Immunity-boosting supplements are all over, know which is the right pick for you

Eating just one of the immunity boosters, however, won’t be enough to help fight off the flu or other infections. (Photo: Pixabay)

Battling the raging pandemic has made us all realise the importance of a strong immunity system. Immunity is the body’s first natural defence against disease-causing bacteria and virus and it is no secret that a stronger immunity considerably reduces the odds of getting sick.

“The easiest way to ensure a healthy diet is by incorporating certain immunity-boosting supplements into your everyday meals. Supplements do not cure or prevent any diseases, but they definitely keep your immune system stronger, hence, help in fighting the virus and bacteria,” explains Dolly Kumar, founder and director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Gaia.

Read on to know more about powerful immune supplements that you must incorporate into your everyday routine as per your needs and requirements.

Amlas improve digestion. (Photo: Getty) Amlas improve digestion. (Photo: Getty)

Amla or Indian gooseberries

Amla is widely used to prepare dishes and achaar/murabba in Indian households. It is rich in chromium that helps reduce bad cholesterol in the body. For a heart-healthy diet, adding amla to your everyday diet has beneficial effects. Also called Indian gooseberries, it contains fibre and Vitamin C.

“While it relieves the symptoms of cough and cold, which often lead to chest congestion, Vitamin C in amla also improves immunity in the body. Furthermore, you no longer have to worry about your bowel issues as fibre keeps one fuller for longer and improves digestion, aiding weight loss,” adds Kumar.

Spirulina

Classified as cyanobacteria or blue-green algae, this is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. It is rich in a range of minerals and vitamins like Vitamin E, C and B6 that boost the production of white blood cells and antibodies that fight virus and bacteria in the body.

“Along with vitamins and minerals, Spirulina is one of the richest sources of naturally-derived proteins and fatty acids. They protect eyesight and build immunity. It is also known for lowering blood pressure levels and maintain healthy levels of cholesterol in the body,” Kumar explains.

Often available in the form of capsules, tablets, and powder, it is also incorporated in certain foods and beverages such as energy bars, popcorn, and smoothies.

Curcumin

Used in Indian households as a vital ingredient for every dish, turmeric contains about 3-5 % of curcumin. Treasured for its medicinal value, it has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-sceptic properties.

“Curcumin helps build immunity against bronchial problems like sinusitis,” she adds. Other benefits of curcumin include suppressing inflammatory molecules responsible for the causes of the damage by viruses. She further adds, “It also exhibits all the antiviral properties by reducing the replication of the virus.”

Neem

Neem or Azadirachta indica is a miraculous herb commonly found in India. Consumption of neem regularly has several health benefits ranging from keeping skin and hair healthy to purifying blood, boosting immunity, regulating blood sugar levels, reducing tooth-related problems and supporting healthy digestion.

While it is highly recommended for diabetic individuals, the anti-inflammatory properties of neem can help prevent stomach and intestinal problems.

