Immunity boosters: Add these food groups to your grocery list

Considering the food we eat has a direct impact on our bodies, it is extremely important to pay close attention to what we are consuming. Which is why when you step out to buy essential groceries, make sure you divide your list into five food groups so that you purchase items which have the requisite nutrients, suggested nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
During this lockdown, healthy eating is more important than ever. The food you eat, has a direct impact on your body’s defense mechanism. There are 5 major food groups which, if included in your daily diet works synergistically to keep you healthy. So, keeping the right stock of all food items having these nutrients is important. However, going out for groceries daily is not advisable. So, once you decide to go out, it’s important to bring in the right food that keeps you healthy. Below are the 5 essential nutrients and corresponding food items that you need to stock up, this lockdown! 1) Due to the lockdown, your movement is restricted, hence fatigue sets in easily. Carbs give you the energy to stay active all day. Sources – wheat, jowar, bajra 2) Proteins have a direct role in immunity, as the antibodies (fighters of the body) are made of protein. Sources – pulses, lean meat, eggs, dairy. 3) Fats are crucial for the functioning of the nervous system and absorption of vitamins. But, remember to choose healthy fats in the form of nuts, eggs, lean meat, and oils like coconut oil, sesame oil 4) Vitamins especially C and D are primarily responsible for boosting your immune system. Vitamin C is helps fight any respiratory diseases. Also, with most people locked up at home and no exposure to the sun, vitamin D levels are at risk of falling, hence you must look for food rich in Vitamin D. Sources – kiwi, orange, dairy products. 5) Minerals like zinc and magnesium are extremely important for building immunity since they play a role in critical biological reactions. They have proven effects in reducing cold. Sources – nuts, whole grains, leafy greens. So, before you step out of the house, make a list of essential groceries that you need to purchase and make sure it is a healthy combination of the 5 key nutrient groups. It is the right preparation that will help you fight the current scenario. Agaar taiyaari sahi ho, toh jeet paaki hai – in association with ICICI Prudential Life To know more: https://bit.ly/2ztYWjl For T&C, visit: https://bit.ly/3brzfxg @iciciprulifeofficial #IciciPrudentialLife #LifeInsurance
“During the lockdown, healthy eating is more important than ever. The food you eat has a direct impact on your body’s defense mechanism. There are five major food groups which, if included in your daily diet, work synergistically to keep you healthy. So, having food items with these nutrients is important,” she said.
She added, “However, going out for groceries daily is not advisable. So, once you decide to go out, it’s important to bring in the right foods to keep you(self) healthy. Below are the five essential nutrients and corresponding food items that you need to stock up (during) this lockdown!”
Here is what she recommended:
Carbohydrates
Since your movement is restricted during the lockdown, fatigue may set in easily. Carbs give you the energy to stay active all day. Sources: wheat, jowar and bajra.
Proteins
Proteins play a direct role in building immunity, as the antibodies (fighters of the body) are made of proteins. Sources: pulses, lean meat, eggs, dairy.
Healthy fats
Fats are crucial for the functioning of the nervous system and absorption of vitamins. But, remember to choose healthy fats in the form of nuts, eggs, lean meat, and oils like coconut oil, sesame oil.
Vitamins
Vitamins, especially C and D, are primarily responsible for boosting your immune system. Vitamin C also helps fight respiratory diseases. Also, with most people locked up at home and no exposure to sun, vitamin D levels are at risk of falling, hence you must look for foods rich in Vitamin D. Sources: kiwi, orange, dairy products.
Minerals
Minerals like zinc and magnesium are extremely important for building immunity since they play a role in critical biological reactions. They have proven effects in reducing cold. Sources: nuts, whole grains, leafy greens.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.