Kickstart your day with this ashwagandha tea

Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb (Image Source: Getty) Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb (Image Source: Getty)

Ashwagandha is an ancient herbal product used for medical purposes. Now with the pandemic, these rarely used herbal ingredients have come in the limelight for all the right reasons and with a massive push by marketing giants selling it as an immunity booster. There is no doubt that Ashwagandha is filled with properties that can deal with seasonal flu, enhance immunity, improve overall wellbeing both mental and physical and heal the body. However, this herbal medicinal can be consumed throughout the year even after the pandemic is over.

Rather than just swallowing a spoonful of ashwagandha powder, you can also make a delicious herbal tea to kickstart your day with it. Ashwagandha is also known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry. A study in the Indian Journal of Medical Research considered the herb to have the potential to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, a study published in The Indian Journal of Pharmacology journal stated, “A clinical trial in patients of non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus with hypercholesterolemia reported a decrease in blood glucose with WS being comparable to that of an oral hypoglycemic.”

Benefits of ashwagandha or Indian ginseng:

* It works on the immunity level and improves anti-oxidants in the body to fight free radicals.

* It helps in increasing insulin secretion and improves insulin sensitivity in muscle cells.

* It reduces the stress hormone and leaves you feeling relaxed and at ease.

* A study published in the journal Phytomedicine showed that the herb had the ability to reduce anxiety levels.

* It also helps in enhancing the endocrine system that leads to regular thyroid and adrenal glands.

* It balances reproductive hormones and improves fertility rate.

* It is also iron-rich and helps people with anaemia.

How to make ashwagandha tea

* Boil one mug of water in a saucepan.

* Add a teaspoon of ashwagandha powder or if you have ashwagandha roots, then a couple of those.

* Let the water boil for 10-15 minutes.

* Strain in a cup and squeeze some lemon juice and a touch of honey as per taste.

It’s often advised to have ashwagandha tea after having junk food or an unhealthy meal. It reduces the toxin level and enhances the digestive process.

