Immunity in a cup: Try this tasty kadha today

Do you cringe when asked to drink kadha – a concoction of spices and herbs – despite knowing about its numerous health benefits? You are not the only one. Most people, especially children, complain of its bitter taste, and try to avoid consuming it. However, considering how everyone is looking at ways to boost their immunity amid the pandemic and the changing season, it is important you also add a herbal drink to your morning routine to stay healthy.

What if we tell you that there is a tasty kadha which is equally good for the immune system? Actor Juhi Parmar, who keeps sharing home remedies on her YouTube channel shared one such immunity-boosting kadha.

Herbal remedies are known to be effective in the long run with no side-effects. The key is to consume them regularly so that the body’s immunity is built over time.

Take a look.

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

1 inch – Ginger

1 – Black cardamom

2 – Green cardamom

7-8 – Black peppercorns

1 inch – Cinnamon stick

4-5 – Cloves

7-8 – Tulsi leaves

1 – Bayleaf

Black salt to taste

Lime juice to taste

1 tsp – Honey

Method

*In a mortar and pestle, coarsely crush all the spices. Add tulsi leaves. Crush a little more.

*Turn on the flame and put two cups of water in a pan. Add the crushed ingredients. Add one broken bay leaf. Switch to high flame and bring it to a boil. After one boil, keep the flame on low and let it simmer for 8-10 minutes.

*Strain the kadha.

*Add black salt, to taste. Add lime juice as per taste. Add honey.

“Chatpata, sweet and tart is the kadha’s taste,” she said.

When are you trying it?

