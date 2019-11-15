Gur chana: Immunity booster to ideal post-workout snack

It won’t come as a surprise for many that dadi ma and nani ma’s nuskas (age-old cures) for health and well-being still work wonders. Remember gur channa? The mix of roasted chickpeas and gur (jaggery) is a powerhouse of protein and carbohydrates that can help one recover from not just pollution-related ailments but can also help boost immunity and prevent tooth decay.

The zinc in both jaggery and chickpeas is said to improve skin health which helps add glow to the face.

Here are some other benefits of the mixture.

1. Roasted grams are beneficial in treating respiratory diseases. All you need to do is consume roasted chana before sleeping at night and drink a glass of hot milk after it.

2. Consuming gur chana boots the body’s immunity, which in turns helps reduce fat.

3. Menstruating women should consume the mix to make up for the loss of blood from the body as jaggery is a rich source of iron and chickpeas are rich in protein.

4. It is also believed that regular consumption of gur chana helps sharpen memory due to the presence of vitamin B6.

5. Gur chana is the ideal post-workout snack as it helps increase the body’s energy levels.

6. Regular consumption of gur chana helps prevent tooth decay as it has high phosphorus content.

7. Potassium in the mixture helps prevent heart attack.

8. If you experience frequent urination, then the consumption of roasted chickpeas with jaggery is known to be useful.

9. Consuming roasted chickpeas regularly is said to build the body’s immunity, keeping diseases at bay.

However, remember that gur chana is not a substitute for healthy meals and should not replace food.

How to consume gur chana?

Soak a handful of chickpeas in a glass of water overnight.

Take the chickpeas out of water and eat them on an empty stomach with a small piece of jaggery. Make sure to chew on the mixture slowly.

Or make Gur Chana Laddus

Ingredients:

2 cups – Roasted chickpeas

3/4 cups – Grated jaggery

Method:

*Dry roast the pre-roasted chickpeas in a non-stick pan or microwave oven and let it cool.

*Melt jaggery in a non-stick pan on a low flame and let it come to a boil. You will know it’s done once it starts pulling away from the edges.

*Add roasted chickpeas and mix well for a couple of minutes till the chickpeas develop a coating of the jaggery on all sides. Sprinkle a little water on it so that it sticks together better. But don’t add too much water.

*Stir continuously to avoid burning.

*If the mixture in the pan becomes hard, reheat again on a low flame. Separate them.

*Let it cool and store it in an airtight container.