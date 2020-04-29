Start your day on a healthy note with this immunity-boosting concoction

Herbs can help boost immunity. (Source: File Photo) Herbs can help boost immunity. (Source: File Photo)

Some respiratory ailments are caused due to the development of mucous in the lungs. While there are numerous medical remedies, it is always a good idea to also look at natural ways to keep such issues at bay and boost one’s immunity. And what if these remedies are right in your kitchen? Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, who often speaks about strengthening immunity by tweaking one’s lifestyle habits, recently shared a recipe of an immunity booster that had our attention.

Here’s what he said.

Follow Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates

“Woke up earlier today ….got myself a 20 minute sunbath ……picked some fresh tulsi leaves from the garden and put this together …. Make this powerful immune boosting concoction at home.”

Here’s how he made it.

Ingredients

4 – Garlic cloves

1 – Lemon, 2 halves

1 inch – Ginger

1 inch – Cinnamon stick

Few tulsi leaves

1tbsp – Methi seeds

2l – Water

Method

*Crush garlic and ginger together.

*Boil water. Add all ingredients except lemon. Once boiled, simmer for sometime and then squeeze lemon. Sip 250ml twice a day.

Here’s what Countinho had to say about the immunity-boosting concoction

*Kids above the age of two years and everyone else can consume it to strengthen the lungs.

*He suggesting adding one tablespoon of methi seeds to the boil to break down mucous,.

*While the drink can be stored all day at room temperature, it is best sipped warm, he said.

Why should you have it?

“Your immunity is to be first and last line of defence of the human body, look after it and invest in it,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd