These simple lifestyle changes will help boost immunity

Ensure you make active changes to your routine for better immunity. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure you make active changes to your routine for better immunity. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

At the moment, the entire world is fighting an invisible enemy — COVID-19. And one of the best ways to fight this pandemic is by taking adequate precautions, eating healthy, exercising, building immunity, and abiding by the government regulations. This is simply because bad lifestyle choices contribute to the problems in the long run. Some of the causes of lifestyle diseases are dehydration, malnutrition, inflammation, fatigue, lack of exercise, and poor health habits to name a few, said Dr Prabal Deb, director, lab operations and chief histopathologist, SRL Diagnostics.

Popular understanding of malnutrition is that a person isn’t getting enough to eat. However, this happens when you consume more ‘dead food’ or refined food in comparison to living food. Also, in the current situation, anxiety and stress levels are rising. As such, they could affect the body’s immune response, lowering its efficacy.

The prime way to mitigate some of the conditions that are mentioned is to have a healthy immune system. Having a stronger immunity is no rocket science or complex procedure, you just need to incorporate simple yet effective changes into your lifestyle and make them a habit.

What are the fundamentals of good immunity?

Fundamentals of good immunity include at least eight hours of sleep, eight to 10 glasses of water daily, a balanced diet, and daily exercise. Deprivation of any of these can have adverse effects on your body and mind.

, Are you drinking enough water? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) , Are you drinking enough water? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Additionally, nutrient supplements and food fortification are beneficial in boosting immunity. They help in addressing micronutrient deficiencies. Worldwide, more than two billion people suffer from micronutrient deficiency. Vitamin A, iodine and iron deficiencies are such examples,” he said.

ALSO READ | Don’t like running? Try these four easy exercises to burn fat

Maintaining a regular exercise routine not only keeps you fit but has an immense impact on your mind and skin as well. It’s not necessary to exercise seven days a week. Exercising five days a week is sufficient as muscles also need time to recover and get rid of any muscle cramps. The right amount of rest would not only make you more energised but would let you perform well in different spheres productively.

Having periodical health check-ups and tests are not about spending money, it’s about investing in your well-being. A clearer understanding of the changes inside your body can only come to your notice with the help of time to time check-ups and tests. Immune check packages help keep track of the immune system as a stronger immune system has lower risks of catching infections. This could act as prevention towards various problems that can weaken immunity. The weaker the immunity, the more risk you are facing of getting infected in any way.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd