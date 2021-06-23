Four essential herbal ingredients that can help boost immunity

In our quest to lead a healthy life, we are almost always on the lookout for ways to boost our immunity. Instead of opting for things readily available in the market, most doctors suggest you strengthen your immune system by choosing natural ingredients which are found in the kitchen.

Dr Shruthi Hegde of The Himalaya Drug Company says the pandemic comes as a reminder for us to naturally fight infections. “Eating healthy, staying stress-free, and using products that harness the medicinal properties of naturally-available herbs is the way forward.

“Herbs are known to have antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory properties. Besides aiding digestion, they are also known to help with detoxification,” she says.

Hegde shares some well-known herbs in Ayurveda that can strengthen immunity and keep the body healthy. Read on.

Guduchi

Guduchi has been traditionally used to treat many ailments such as bronchitis and chronic cough. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Guduchi has been traditionally used to treat many ailments such as bronchitis and chronic cough. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Guduchi is recognised as the herb that provides longevity, enhances memory, and improves health. This herb supports the body’s immune system, promoting vitality. By activating white blood cells, the herb supports the normal functioning of the immune system. Guduchi has been traditionally used to treat many ailments such as bronchitis and chronic cough. In the respiratory system, it pacifies the mucous membrane, making it effective against asthma. It also works towards promoting a stronger digestive system. One can consume Guduchi powder or tablets daily, which are easily available, or as directed by a physician.

ALSO READ | Ayurvedic practitioner suggests top three tips for quick Covid recovery

Ashwagandha

One can consume Ashwagandha capsule, powder, or tablets with warm milk or water. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) One can consume Ashwagandha capsule, powder, or tablets with warm milk or water. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The herb has been used for thousands of years to ease pain and inflammation, treat insomnia, along with other conditions. The herb is an adaptogen that helps manage stress, which can be helpful during times like these. It has proven anti-inflammatory properties, which help in the management of inflammatory joint disorders. One can consume Ashwagandha capsule, powder, or tablets with warm milk or water, or as directed by the physician.

Tulsi

Tulsi is effective in keeping infections at bay by acting as a natural immune system booster. It helps against common respiratory infections and relieves respiratory disorders. Also known as ‘Holy Basil’, Tulsi is an adaptogen, too, which is typically used for anxiety, stress, and fatigue, and may be used in herbal formulations to help treat asthma, bronchitis, colds, and flu. It is also high in antioxidants and helps the body detox. It can be consumed raw, plucked straight from the plant, boiled and made as a juice, or as a daily supplement as directed by a physician.

ALSO READ | Digestive issues after COVID-19: Watch out for these symptoms

Amalaki

Amalaki (amla) is helpful for a wide variety of health problems, especially those of the respiratory tract. It is known to support the healthy functioning of the liver, heart, brain, and lungs. It’s known for its rich source of nutrients such as vitamin C, amino acids, pectin, as well as antioxidants. The herb is known for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, gastroprotective, and antidiabetic properties. With its many benefits, it helps improve the overall immune system of the body. Amalaki can be consumed raw, pickled, or as a powder that can be mixed into water and other juices or as capsules/tablets as directed by a physician.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle