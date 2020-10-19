Here’s why you should have jaggery and ghee after meals

Here's why the combination of ghee and jaggery is good for you. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many of us like to end our meals with something sugary and end up indulging in sweets. However, you do have the option of enjoying a simple combination which is guaranteed to not only satiate your sweet tooth but is also healthy, tasty and will make your skin glow.

Wondering what it could be? Read on.

According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the powerful combination of jaggery and ghee is an effective way to deal with post-meal sweet cravings.

She said on an Instagram post, “Rich in iron and essential fatty acids, this combo won’t just keep sweet tooth at bay, but also help with hormones and immunity.”

Here’s why you should have little jaggery and ghee post-lunch

According to Ayurveda, jaggery and ghee when taken together help detoxify the body. Besides, the combination helps keep the skin, hair and nails healthy. It boosts mood while also helping overcome problems of anaemia caused due to iron deficiency.

Jaggery, as an alternative to refined sugar, contains nutrients that do not spike the blood sugar level. It contains iron, magnesium, potassium and vitamins B and C. Ghee, on the other hand, is a rich source of fatty acids and vitamins like A, E, and D. Besides, it also contains vitamin K that helps calcium to be absorbed in bones.

By working on different aspects of the bodily functions, the combination helps build immunity.

