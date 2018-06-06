IMA to launch sexual health awareness programme for doctors

INITIATING a pan-India awareness programme for doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is launching a sexual health programme, covering 3.5 lakh doctors. The programme will aim to dispel taboos related to sexual medical conditions. The IMA will release e-bulletins on male and female sexual dysfunction and encourage sessions once in three months for doctors in its branches across India.

“The idea is to focus on medical problems related with sexual health. There is need for holistic approach to tackle this medical condition,” said Dr Parthiv Sanghvi, attached to the IMA. The IMA hopes to bring to fore discussions on sexual health to allow patients to open up about their medical condition.

Under the pilot project, the IMA will initiate a 12-month-course on clinical sexology for MBBS doctors in its Mumbai branch, on the lines of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) that offers a similar fellowship in clinical sexology to MD doctors.

In addition, doctors attached with the medical association will be roped in to raise awareness on sexual health in schools and colleges.

