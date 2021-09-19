‘I’m sore’: Amy Schumer undergoes surgery for endometriosis

Several celebrities have used social media to share health updates, spreading awareness in the process. Amy Schumer has done the same. The actor shared a picture and a video of herself on Instagram informing her followers that she underwent a surgery for endometriosis. “So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it… There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains,” Schumer said.

Former model and author Padma Lakshmi has been one of the most prominent public figures who spoke openly about the condition. She thanked Schumer for sharing. “Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon!”

Endometriosis is caused when the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of it. The disorder entails several symptoms, like painful cramps during periods, heavy menstrual flow, and pain during sexual intercourse.

Speaking with indianexpress.com earlier, Dr Aruna Kalra from the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram had shared several insights about the condition. “One may experience heavy and painful periods with symptoms gradually worsening over time. This can be accompanied by pain in the lower abdomen, lower back, pelvis, rectum, or vagina during sexual intercourse or defecation.”

Dr Kalra had further stated that the treatment options are limited. “Treatment protocols also depend on the severity of the condition. In some cases, over the counter drugs are enough to manage the symptoms. A hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) is another option which can be inserted to help reduce pain and bleeding.”

