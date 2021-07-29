Simone Biles says ‘outpouring love, support’ made her realise she is ‘more than my accomplishments’

Celebrated gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the ongoing Olympics Games prioritising her mental health. The 25-year-old Olympic champion said that she will not be competing at the coveted event, following which her name was removed from the team all-around event.

USA Gymnastics put out a statement saying that Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” their tweet said.

Earlier, Biles wrote on social media, “I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!”

The gymnast received support from all corners of the world, and the athlete herself took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude.

“[T]he outpouring love and support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” she wrote.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas put up a long post supporting Biles, hailing her as a role model.

“I had the joy of getting to know @simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self awareness. Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves…body AND mind. I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away – TO CHOOSE YOURSELF – is most important. Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion,” she wrote.

Singer Justin Bieber too extended his support for the defending champion. “[N]obody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why.

People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles,” he wrote.