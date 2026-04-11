‘I’m in my mid-30s and worried I’m hitting perimenopause’: Can it really start this early?

Can perimenoause really hit in your 30s (Photo: Freepik)

“I am in my mid-30s and worried I am hitting peri-menopause. Has anyone experienced perimenopause in their 30s?” The question, posted by a user on Quora, reflects a growing concern among many women navigating unexplained hormonal symptoms earlier than expected.

Perimenopause, the transitional phase before menopause, is typically associated with women in their 40s. However, doctors say that in some cases, hormonal fluctuations can begin earlier, which may lead to confusion about whether symptoms are related to perimenopause or other health issues.

According to Dr Gandhali Deorukhkar, Gynaecologist-Obstetrician associated with several leading hospitals in Mumbai, while early symptoms are possible, they are not always caused by perimenopause. “Perimenopause generally begins in the early to mid-40s,” says Dr Deorukhkar. “However, some women may notice hormonal fluctuations in their late 30s. In rare situations, symptoms can appear even earlier.”