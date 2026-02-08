‘I’m always left incredibly offended…’: Billie Eilish once opened up about the frustration of being misunderstood with Tourette’s

Billie Eilish was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome at 11.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Tourette“The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny." (Image: Instagram/Billie Eilish)
Make us preferred source on Google

Billie Eilish once offered a rare and candid look into her life with tics induced by Tourette’s syndrome during her appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, turning a personal reality into a powerful moment of awareness. “If you film me for long enough, you’re going to see a lot of tics,” Eilish told Letterman, referring to the involuntary movements linked to her diagnosis.

“It’s really weird, I haven’t talked about it at all,” she said, before explaining how people often misread her condition. “The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny. They think I’m going [imitates tic] as a funny move. And so they go, ‘Ha,’ and I’m always left incredibly offended by that. Or they go [looks around] ‘What?’ and then I go, ‘I have Tourette’s.’”

Letterman admitted he had once mistaken her tics for irritation. “I just thought, oh, she’s fed up with me,” he said — a misunderstanding that Eilish noted is extremely common.

“That’s what’s funny,” she explained. “So many people have it, and you’d never know… I’m very happy to talk about it. I actually really like answering questions about it because it’s really interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it. I don’t get it.”

Diagnosed at 11, Eilish described how constant, often subtle tics take a toll. “I never don’t tic at all… These are things you would never notice if you’re having a conversation with me, but for me, they’re very exhausting.” Over time, she said she has “made friends with it… so now I’m pretty confident in it.”

The psychological toll

Mental health experts say her experience reflects a larger emotional reality for many people with Tourette’s.

Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, explains that Tourette’s causes uncontrollable physical and vocal tics that are frequently misunderstood. “People who lack understanding… interpret [tics] as deliberate actions or funny performances,” he says, which creates emotional and psychological challenges.

Story continues below this ad

Many individuals become highly self-conscious and anxious in public. “People who try to hide their tics in public spaces experience psychological stress,” he notes — an effort that can actually worsen anxiety and lead to emotional exhaustion.

Tourette As of February 2026, Billie Eilish has won 10 Grammy Awards (Image: Instagram/Billie Eilish)
Also Read | Billie Eilish confesses she has been in love with girls her whole life, opens up on coming to terms with her sexuality

Repeated reactions like laughter, staring, or mockery can deeply affect self-esteem. These responses often trigger anger and hurt because a genuine medical condition is treated lightly. Over time, “repeated public misunderstanding” can create lasting stress, leading some people — especially children and adolescents — to withdraw socially and develop shame.

The emotional toll doesn’t come just from the tics themselves, but from constantly having to explain, manage, or brace for others’ reactions. Supportive, empathetic environments and greater awareness, Dr Krishna emphasises, are essential for emotional well-being and confidence.

By speaking openly, Eilish not only normalises Tourette’s but also highlights a simple truth: what may look unusual on the surface often carries an invisible effort underneath.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
The feline Avengers: 5 cat ‘superpowers’ that put superheroes to shame
cats
‘It’s ₹4,000 per shot': Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits using Mounjaro for weight loss; expert on how these drugs work and who they’re for
Aishwarya Mohanraj on weight loss, PCOD and medication
Can seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff be a hidden sign of HIV? Expert weighs in on viral claim
HIV
Advertisement

Photos

books
Surprising facts about Charles Dickens you might not know about
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement