‘I’m a kidney surgeon. Here’s why I hope I never see you’

Chronic kidney disease is associated with a higher risk of heart attack, stroke and premature death. (Source: AI Generated)

By Anthony Dat

As a urological surgeon, I meet many patients with chronic (long-term) kidney disease.

Sometimes, I see patients that have progressed to the point where their kidneys do not work at all. This leads to the toxic build-up of waste products, meaning they need regular dialysis or a kidney transplant.

While these treatments are lifesaving, access to them is becoming increasingly challenging.

As more people are newly diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, the larger the demand for dialysis. By 2032, it is expected dialysis rates in Australia will surge by almost 86% compared with rates in 2022.

Many dialysis units across the country have more patients than they can treat. Some patients wait on average two to three years for a kidney transplant.