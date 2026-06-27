‘I’m a GI doctor. Here’s what I eat to fight colon cancer’

What should you eat for a healthier colon? A recent Instagram post by US-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab attempted to answer that question. Sharing the foods he personally eats as someone who sees colon cancer regularly in his practice, the doctor highlighted everything from cruciferous vegetables and yoghurt to nuts, fruits, and avocados.

“This does not mean one food prevents cancer by itself, and food is not a replacement for colonoscopy or colorectal cancer screening — but these foods have been associated with colon health, gut health, fiber intake, and colorectal cancer risk in studies,” he captioned the post.

While experts agree that no single food can prevent colon cancer, many of the items on his list have been linked to better gut health and may help lower colorectal cancer risk as part of an overall healthy lifestyle. Let’s find out more below.