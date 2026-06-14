If your headache comes with these symptoms — don’t ignore it

Headaches are among the most common health complaints, affecting millions of people every day. In most cases, they are triggered by stress, lack of sleep, dehydration, eye strain, or migraines and are rarely a cause for alarm. But how can you tell the difference between a routine headache and one that warrants medical attention?

According to Dr Keval Shukla, Consultant Brain and Spine Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, it is often not the headache itself but the accompanying symptoms and changes in pattern that matter most.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.