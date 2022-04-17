If you want to start seed cycling, here’s the guide you need

Seed cycling is a practice that is being increasingly advised to menstruating women by nutritionists and experts because of its immense health benefits. It’s a simple way to control one’s hormone levels simply by consuming seeds according to the menstrual cycle.

Taking to Instagram, Ayurvedic specialist Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliay explained the why, how, and what of seed cycling. Defining it, she wrote in her caption, “Seed cycling is the practice of eating specific seeds in the two main phases of your menstrual cycle (follicular and luteal) to help promote the healthy balance of estrogen in the first half of your menstrual cycle & progesterone in the second half.”

She further elaborated that seed cycling is best understood with relation to the two main phases of your menstrual cycle wherein the first 14 days of the cycle make up the follicular phase, while the following 14 days constitute the luteal phase. “When your hormone levels are balanced, estrogen rises during the first half of your cycle whereas progesterone levels rise (while estrogen levels slowly decline) during the second half of your cycle. An imbalance between estrogen & progesterone can contribute to PMS symptoms, menstrual cramps, acne, short luteal phases, anovulation, irregular cycles & amenorrhea,” she wrote.

Seeds to consume during the two menstrual phases

Dr Savaliya suggested having 1 tbsp each of freshly ground flax and pumpkin seeds per day for the first 13–14 days (follicular phase) and 1 tbsp each of ground sunflower and sesame seeds per day (luteal phase) from 14th day until the first day of menstruation.

As for women who are in their menopause and post menopause phase who don’t have a regular menstrual cycle, “it’s best to use the phases of the moon as a guide to cycle dates, with day one of their cycle falling on the new moon.”

Benefits of seed cycling

Elaborating on the many benefits of seed cycling, Dr Savaliya wrote that “it’s a gentle and completely natural way that helps reduce PMS symptoms, boost fertility, and can help stimulate menstruation if it’s absent (amenorrhea) and other symptoms as a result of hormonal imbalances.”

“In turn, a slight hormone imbalance can become underlying issue for a number of health concerns like periods, acne, PCOS, thyroid disorders and chronic fatigue.”

Its health benefits also include:

-reducing acne

-managing PCOS, endometriosis and infertility

-easing symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes, night sweats, fatigue & mood swings

-improves thyroid hormone levels, hair health, weight loss, water retention, and cellulite

Benefits of pumpkin, sesame, flax, and sunflower seeds

-Pumpkin and flax seeds help improve estrogen levels while also preventing excess estrogen.

-Flax seeds contain lignans which bind to excess estrogen.

-Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc which helps support progesterone production.

-Sesame and sunflower seeds also help boost progesterone production.

-Sesame seeds, too, are high in zinc.

-Sunflower seeds are high on Vitamin E and selenium. While the former helps boost progesterone production, selenium remove excess estrogen.

