‘If my period comes every two months instead of one, should I be concerned?’

"Hormonal imbalance is one of the most widespread causes in which the body fails to release an egg on a regular basis," says Dr Srivastava (Image: Freepik)

Menstrual cycles do not always follow a strict monthly pattern. While many people expect their period every month, some may notice their cycle stretches to every two months. A user recently raised this concern on Quora, asking whether such a pattern is normal or something that requires medical attention.

To understand what this could mean, we spoke to Dr Ruchi Srivastava, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at ShardaCare-Healthcity.

Is it normal for periods to occur every two months?

According to Dr Srivastava, menstrual cycles can vary from person to person.

“Normal menstrual cycle is typically managed after 21-35 days, but some women can experience a longer cycle, whereby they are periodically managed after every two months. This condition is termed oligomenorrhea, that is, infrequent periods.”