‘If my period comes every two months instead of one, should I be concerned?’

Menstrual cycles do not always follow a strict monthly pattern. While many people expect their period every month, some may notice their cycle stretches to every two months. A user recently raised this concern on Quora, asking whether such a pattern is normal or something that requires medical attention.
To understand what this could mean, we spoke to Dr Ruchi Srivastava, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at ShardaCare-Healthcity.
According to Dr Srivastava, menstrual cycles can vary from person to person.
“Normal menstrual cycle is typically managed after 21-35 days, but some women can experience a longer cycle, whereby they are periodically managed after every two months. This condition is termed oligomenorrhea, that is, infrequent periods.”
Occasional delays can happen due to temporary factors such as stress, travelling, or lifestyle changes. However, she cautions that “regular cases of two-month periods can be a problem of hormonal imbalance.”
Hormonal shifts during certain life stages may also affect cycle timing. “Young girls who are in their teenage years and women who are in their late 40s are also prone to irregular cycles since their hormones vary during these periods.”
If the pattern continues for several months, medical advice is recommended. One should monitor their cycle closely and “consult a doctor to eliminate possible diseases such as hormonal disorders or reproductive health problems.”
Key points to note:
Periods can be temporarily slowed down by stress, abrupt changes in weight or overwork.
Cycle regularity may be altered by hormonal changes during adolescence or perimenopause.
Constant abnormal cycles are to be examined by a physician.
“It is crucial to know the underlying cause since the long-term abnormal cycles can have an impact on fertility and the general fertility of the body,” Dr Srivastava asserts.
Yes. According to Dr Srivastava, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is one of the most common causes. PCOS is associated with increased production of some hormones in the ovaries known as androgens, which disrupt normal ovulation. Ovulation does not occur regularly; thus, the menstrual cycle becomes irregular, and the periods may be every two or even less.”
Other hormonal problems may also disrupt the balance needed for a regular cycle. “The hormonal balance required to maintain a regular cycle can be disrupted by other hormonal problems (thus, thyroid disorders or high prolactin levels could be the causes).”
If untreated, these conditions may lead to symptoms such as “acne, weight gain, oversized facial hair, or infertility.” However, Dr Srivastava says early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and keep reproductive health in check.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.