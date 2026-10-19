Idli with filter coffee: How to make this South Indian breakfast more nutritious

Few breakfast combinations are as familiar in South India as soft, steamed idlis served alongside a cup of filter coffee. Idli is light, easy to prepare, and made from fermented batter, while coffee provides the caffeine boost many people seek to start their day. But how nutritious is this combination, and can it keep you energised until lunch?

According to Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, idli has several nutritional advantages because of its ingredients and preparation method.

“Idli is steamed, so it carries no added oil, and a medium idli has only about 50 calories,” she says.

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The combination of rice and urad dal also improves the meal’s protein quality. Rice is relatively low in lysine, an essential amino acid, while urad dal provides more. Eating them together improves the overall amino acid profile compared with consuming either ingredient alone.