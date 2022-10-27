What should be the ideal blood pressure reading for men, according to their age?

Blood pressure is the force with which the heart pumps blood throughout the body. As such, it is extremely important to measure your blood pressure at regular intervals to ensure that it is neither on the higher side nor low. Also, while discussing blood pressure, it’s important to understand two key concepts: systolic pressure, or the force your heart uses to push blood out, and diastolic pressure, the pressure in arteries between heartbeats.

Is the range of your blood pressure healthy?

Getting your blood pressure checked is the best way to find out. “You should regularly check your blood pressure, especially if you have been diagnosed with low or high blood pressure. Keeping track of your numbers will also help you spot patterns and notice any changes. Monitoring your progress over time will help show whether the improvements (lifestyle, diet, fitness) you have made are effective or not,” said Lavleen Kaur, head nutritionist and founder, Diet Insight, a nutrition and wellness clinic.

High vs low blood pressure

High blood pressure (or hypertension) is strongly associated with unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, being overweight, and insufficient exercise. Since hypertension is a lifestyle disorder, the solution lies in being as active as possible to ensure healthy blood flow. Hence, this is why the blood flow may fluctuate in those who lead a sedentary lifestyle with minimal movement and stress. “So, to maintain your blood pressure, start by fixing your way of living and focusing on your sleeping patterns, stress level, and reversing your sedentary lifestyle,” Kaur said.

You can also make important dietary modifications to maintain your blood pressure, starting with increasing the intake of potassium, Kaur suggested. For hypertension patients, it is very important to maintain a balance of potassium and sodium in the body to ensure healthy blood flow.

“This means eliminating salt completely is worse than previously thought. Yes, you may need to cut down on processed salt and limit your intake to one tablespoon per day, but you can still eat pickles, papad, and chutneys as long as you don’t overeat and limit eating high salt intake foods at night. To keep the sodium-potassium balance in check, eat potassium-rich foods like bananas, potatoes, green leafy vegetables, and walnuts. Poppy and watermelon seeds are also recommended for maintaining high blood pressure because they are high in magnesium and calcium,” she mentioned.

Make sure you are having the right nutrition (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make sure you are having the right nutrition (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is also essential to maintain an electrolyte balance, which can be achieved by drinking plenty of water throughout the day or by drinking green juices in the morning, such as those made using spinach and beetroot. Caffeine, on the other hand, causes water retention and dehydration in the case of hypertension, which can affect blood pressure.

Low blood pressure (or hypotension), which is a sudden drop in blood pressure after rising from a seated position or lying down, on the other hand, can cause symptoms like blurred vision, dizziness, fatigue, and loss of concentration and is mainly caused due to dehydration, prolonged bed rest, pregnancy, certain medical conditions, and medications.

An immediate remedy for hypotension is to carry tulsi leaves with you and chew on them when you begin to feel giddy. If you don’t have tulsi leaves, mix a glass of lemon water with a pinch of rock salt (for sodium) and a small piece of jaggery (for iron) to give you an instant boost and stabilise your blood pressure. In the long run, foods like almonds, raisins, and a small amount of caffeine per day are beneficial to hypotension (low blood pressure).

It isn’t always black and white because most people who have high blood pressure also have diabetes or high cholesterol, and thus combinations of certain superfoods may or may not work as a remedy, making is essential to consult your dietician or doctor. Also, in some cases, modifying one’s lifestyle and diet may not be enough to control high blood pressure. In such cases, it is advisable to take medications to lower your blood pressure. The sort of medication used to treat hypertension is dependent upon both the severity of the condition as well as your general health.

What is the ideal blood pressure reading for men?

Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). Normal blood pressure for men falls between 119/70 mm HG for those aged 18 to 39, 124/77 mm HG for those aged 40 to 59, and 133/69 mm HG for those aged 60 and above. In order to read the blood pressure properly, one must refer to the two terms — systolic pressure (top number) and diastolic pressure (bottom or second number). For example, if your blood pressure is “145 over 90”, or 145/90mmHg, it means you have a systolic pressure of 140mmHg and a diastolic pressure of 90mmHg.

