ICC backs new moms in cricket: What helps postpartum athletes

For the first time, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched its ‘Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for female cricketers’, which incorporates a “practical framework” for players postpartum and also includes member boards, medical professionals and coaches.

These guidelines, issued in June 2026, are part of the international body’s “broader commitment to player health, wellbeing and the continued growth of the women’s game”.

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The guideline draft led by ICC Medical Advisory Committee member, and Australia Team Doctor, Dr Philippa Inge, offers “the 6 Rs framework”: Ready, Review, Restore, Recondition, Return and Refine. “The approach covers early recovery after birth, medical and wellbeing reviews, gradual return to structured training, cricket-specific conditioning, return to play and ongoing monitoring once a player is back in the cricket environment,” ICC stated in a press statement.