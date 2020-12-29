‘I will be more aware’: Anwar Hadid reacts to critical comments after vaccine statement

At a time when a majority of the global population is waiting for the coronavirus vaccine, Anwar Hadid’s thoughts on not getting one for himself has started a social media storm, with him being criticised for being an “anti-vaxxer” (a person who is not in favour of getting vaccinated at all).

It all started when the model — who is the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid — did a Q&A on his Instagram story, and was asked by one of his followers if he will take the vaccine. “Absolutely not,” was the 21-year-old’s reply. He was then asked by another person: “Why are you anti vax?” to which he replied: “Either I just don’t get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.”

It then led to furious reactions and articles calling him out, especially since Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. It is a bacterial infection that can spread to humans by infected ticks; usually easier to treat if diagnosed early. In fact, Hadid’s sister, Bella, and his mother, Yolanda, also have Lyme disease.

According to a report in The Independent, Bella had recently opened up about the symptoms she experiences every day because of the disease. In a series of Instagram stories, some shared from the account of Joudie Kalla, a Palestinian chef and fellow Lyme disease sufferer, she had referred to the illness as an “invisible disease”, whose symptoms included “headaches, brain fog, sensitivity to light and noise, thyroid dysfunction, inflammation, joint pain and numbness”.

Anwar has since responded to the backlash. In a new Instagram story, he has written that he is not “anti vax”, and that “everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects”.

“My response was not to make a stance. It was honestly just a thought… I will be more aware.”

