I was eating 3,000 calories on most days: Rebel Wilson opens up about weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson revealed she is following a high-protein diet. (Source: rebelwilson/Instagram)

Rebel Wilson’s remarkable weight loss has been winning a lot of appreciation. The actor, who shed about 40 pounds (18 kg) by following a balanced diet and five-day workout regime, recently revealed details about her healthy weight loss routine.

In an interview with People magazine, the Isn’t It Romantic actor revealed she was eating a high-protein diet. Earlier, she was eating up to “3000 calories most day”, she said, and “would still be hungry”. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t use to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

This does not mean the 40-year-old actor is always on a strict diet. “Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that,” she was quoted as saying.

Wilson’s aim, she said, was to achieve an “overall healthy balance”. “I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine,” she said.

The actor also made sure she rested and destressed well during the lockdown, which also encouraged her to adopt a healthy lifestyle. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times because I wasn’t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love,” she further said in the interview.

