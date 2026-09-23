I wake up and my heart starts racing: A cardiologist explains why

Waking up suddenly with your heart pounding or racing can be startling, especially when it happens out of nowhere and settles within a few seconds.

But what causes this sudden change in heart rate? Could it simply be a vivid dream or sudden awakening, or can it sometimes point to a heart rhythm problem?

A similar query was posted on Quora: Anybody suddenly wakes up, and then their heart starts racing for 30 seconds or so; if so, what caused it?

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We reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, seeking answers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.