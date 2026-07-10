‘I thought it was cancer’: Pooja Bhatt recalls discovering a breast lump during Bigg Boss OTT

Pooja Bhatt revealed that she discovered a lump in her breast while she was a contestant inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Speaking to Cyrus Broacha, Pooja shared that she first noticed the lump during the second week of the reality show while taking a shower after completing bathroom duty. “I go in to take a shower, and I find a lump on my breast. I thought this must be a hormonal thing, or it must be something that might have bitten me, because there were bugs all over the place. I said, ’ Don’t panic,'” she said.

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When Pooja Bhatt discovered a breast lump during Bigg Boss

The Bombay Begums actor shared that the lump neither disappeared nor caused pain over the following week. “That week passes, the lump stays the same size, and it’s not hurting. Now we get into week three. So, I thought this could be cancer, and if it is, we are here for six weeks. I can’t die in six weeks,” she added.

Further, Pooja shared that when the show was later extended, she requested medical attention. A doctor examined her and advised immediate imaging. “They sent a good doctor from Hinduja Hospital; she looked at me and said, ‘You need to go and get a mammography now.’ The next morning… they took me to Kokilaben. They blindfolded me, and they took me out of the house. I felt like a gangster,” she revealed.

She subsequently underwent a sonography, which ruled out cancer.

Expert on the importance of early evaluation

Dr Sneha Kommineni, Consultant, Medical Oncology at Aster RV Hospital, said that the majority of breast lumps are not cancerous, particularly in younger women.

“Overall, about 80–90 per cent of the breast lumps checked in clinics are benign. Common non-cancerous causes include fibroadenomas, breast cysts, hormonal or fibrocystic changes, infections and fatty tissue changes after injury. However, any new breast lump, even if it appears harmless, should be evaluated by a healthcare professional,” Dr Sneha said.

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Misconception about painless lumps

Addressing the common misconception that painless lumps are harmless, she said pain alone is not a reliable indicator of whether a lump is cancerous.

“Many early breast cancers can be painless, while pain is more commonly associated with benign conditions such as cysts, infections or hormonal changes. Any new or persistent breast lump should be assessed without delay,” she added.

Further, Dr Sneha emphasised that a new breast lump should ideally be examined within one to two weeks.

“Waiting for several months in the hope that the lump disappears is not recommended, especially if it persists, enlarges or is accompanied by skin changes or nipple discharge. Every persistent breast lump should undergo a triple assessment—a clinical breast examination, appropriate imaging such as ultrasound or mammography depending on age, and a biopsy if required,” she said.

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Breast self-evaluation

Dr Kommineni also encouraged women to practise breast self-awareness rather than relying solely on scheduled self-examinations.

“Women should be familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel and report any new changes promptly. For women at average risk, screening mammography generally begins around the age of 40, while those at higher risk, including individuals with BRCA mutations or a strong family history, may require earlier screening after consultation with their doctor,” she said.

She also cautioned against common myths surrounding breast cancer. “A painless lump is not necessarily harmless, and breast cancer is not limited to older women or those with a family history. Most breast cancers occur in people without a significant family history. While most breast lumps are benign, every new or persistent lump deserves prompt medical evaluation,” she explained.