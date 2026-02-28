‘I stay up all night and sleep in the day; been doing it for a while now. My life is built around it. Will this affect my health in the future?’

Disturbed sleep cycles are almost non-negotiable. So, when a user posted a query on Quora, “I stay up all night and sleep during the day. My life is built around it. Will this affect my health in the future?” the concern struck a chord with many people whose lives revolve around night schedules. Instead of guesswork, we reached out to a medical expert for a clear, science-backed explanation of what happens when the sleep cycle is reversed in the long term.

According to Dr Arunesh Kumar, Director & HOD – Pulmonology at Paras Health, Gurugram, the issue is not just about odd hours — it’s about disrupting the body’s natural timing.