'I sit under it for half an hour': Sania Mirza on how 'red light therapy' rejuvenates her skin and hair

From celebrity skincare routines to clinical dermatology — here’s what red light therapy can and cannot do.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 19, 2026 02:00 AM IST
Sania Mirza on red light therapy
“One skincare routine that has really helped over the last year is red light. Not just for my skin, but for my hair as well. I sit under it for half an hour, I feel that really rejuvenates the skin,” Sania Mirza recently told Tweak India. Red light therapy has steadily moved from dermatology clinics into celebrity routines and at-home devices. But beyond the glow and endorsements, does it actually work?

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains that while the trend may feel new, the science isn’t.

What exactly is red light therapy?

“Red light therapy, also called low-level light therapy, uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular activity,” says Dr Nakhawa. “It has credible scientific backing when used correctly and in appropriate settings.”

Unlike UV light, red light does not damage the skin. Instead, it penetrates the surface at a controlled depth and targets cells beneath.

“It is not a miracle fix,” she cautions, “but it can be a useful supportive therapy for skin and hair concerns.”

How does it work at a cellular level?

“Red light penetrates the skin and reaches the mitochondria — the energy-producing units of our cells,” explains Dr Nakhawa. “It increases ATP production, which enhances cellular repair and regeneration.”

In simpler terms, cells function more efficiently. “For skin, this can translate into improved collagen production, reduced inflammation, and better texture over time,” she says. “On the scalp, improved blood circulation and reduced inflammation create a healthier environment for hair follicles.”

 

Can it really help with hair growth?

According to Dr Nakhawa, evidence supports its use in certain cases. “Low-level red light therapy has shown benefit in androgenetic alopecia and early-stage thinning,” she notes. “It helps stimulate dormant hair follicles and may prolong the growth phase of hair.”

However, expectations need to be realistic. “It will not reverse advanced baldness or replace medical treatments where those are necessary,” she adds. “It works best as an adjunct therapy.”

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza on teaching her son how to tackle defeat

Is 30 minutes under red light safe?

Sania Mirza mentioned sitting under a red light for about 30 minutes. Is that advisable? “In controlled clinical settings, sessions typically range from 10 to 30 minutes,” says Dr Nakhawa. “Medical-grade devices are calibrated for safety.”

However, she warns against overuse. “Prolonged or unsupervised exposure with high-intensity devices may cause dryness, mild irritation or headaches in some individuals. Consistency is more important than duration.” She further recommends professional guidance, especially when starting out.

Is it suitable for everyone?

Most skin types tolerate red light therapy well. But there are exceptions. “Individuals with photosensitive conditions, active infections, or those taking medications that increase light sensitivity should consult a dermatologist before starting,” says Dr Nakhawa.

She emphasises that red light therapy is not a standalone solution. “It works best as part of a comprehensive routine that includes proper skincare, nutrition, scalp care, and sun protection.”

