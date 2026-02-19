‘I sit under it for half an hour’: Sania Mirza on how ‘red light therapy’ rejuvenates her skin and hair

“One skincare routine that has really helped over the last year is red light. Not just for my skin, but for my hair as well. I sit under it for half an hour, I feel that really rejuvenates the skin,” Sania Mirza recently told Tweak India. Red light therapy has steadily moved from dermatology clinics into celebrity routines and at-home devices. But beyond the glow and endorsements, does it actually work?

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains that while the trend may feel new, the science isn’t.

What exactly is red light therapy?

“Red light therapy, also called low-level light therapy, uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular activity,” says Dr Nakhawa. “It has credible scientific backing when used correctly and in appropriate settings.”