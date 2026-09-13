Quitting alcohol can feel like a major reset for the body. But what if you’ve been alcohol-free for 17 days and still feel pain or heaviness in the area where your liver is located?

That is the concern behind one such Quora query, with an internet user wondering whether persistent pain after nearly three weeks without alcohol means the liver is still damaged — or whether it could be part of the healing process.

As the query reads, “I quit drinking for 17 days, but my liver still hurts. Why?”

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As it turns out, the answer is not that simple. Pain in the upper-right abdomen does not necessarily mean the liver itself is hurting, nor can pain alone tell you whether the liver is recovering. Here’s what you need to know.