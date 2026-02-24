‘I never used to believe in oiling, lekin…’: Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks

Regular hair oiling can be scientifically effective, but its impact varies from person to person

By: Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi
Updated: Feb 24, 2026 05:04 PM IST
Chitrangada SinghChitrangada Singh on oiling hair (Photo: Instagram/chitrangda)
Chitrangada Singh recently discussed her hair care routine on the podcast Let’s Talk With Namitaa, attributing improved hair quality to oiling. She shared, “I never used to believe in oiling, lekin bahut farak padta, oiling is very, very important. Lately I have started…rosemary, pepper mint, almond oil, ye teen cheezon ko mix karke mujhe diya hai kisni, I have started to do that …quality of your hair improves.”

To ascertain the actor’s claim, indianexpress.com reached out to Dr Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant Dermatology, PSRI Hospital, who agreed that oiling has benefits, “but with realistic expectations.”

Does oiling actually improve hair quality?

“Regular hair oiling can be scientifically effective, but its impact varies from person to person,” says Dr Dhir. He clarifies that oils do not directly stimulate new hair growth through biological growth pathways. “What oils primarily do is act as emollients and protective agents. They lock in moisture, reduce dryness, prevent breakage and shield the hair shaft from friction and environmental damage,” he explains.

A gentle scalp massage during oil application may also support better blood circulation. “While this creates a healthier scalp environment, the evidence is stronger for improved texture and reduced damage rather than dramatic hair growth,” Dr Dhir adds.

What makes rosemary, peppermint, and almond oil popular?

The trio mentioned by Singh has gained popularity on social media — and for good reason. “Rosemary oil has been studied for its potential to support scalp circulation and reduce hair thinning. Some research suggests it may help improve hair density over time,” says Dr Dhir.

Peppermint oil, rich in menthol, produces a cooling sensation. “It may increase local blood flow, and early studies suggest it could promote hair growth in experimental settings,” he notes.

Almond oil, meanwhile, acts as a nourishing base. “It is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, which help condition hair, reduce breakage and add shine,” he explains. Importantly, almond oil also serves as a carrier oil, diluting stronger essential oils and reducing the risk of scalp irritation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namitaa Sachdeva (@lets_talkwithnamitaa) 

What is the safest way to use these oils?

Dr Dhir cautions against applying essential oils directly to the scalp. “Rosemary and peppermint oils are highly concentrated and must be diluted in a carrier oil such as almond, coconut or jojoba oil,” he advises.

A few drops of essential oil per tablespoon of carrier oil is generally recommended. “Always perform a patch test before full application, especially if you have sensitive skin,” he says.

Massage gently into the scalp, leave it on for 20–30 minutes (or overnight if comfortable), and wash with a mild shampoo. “Discontinue use if you notice redness, itching or discomfort,” Dr Dhir warns.

ALSO READ | Chitrangda Singh discusses ACL surgery recovery

How long before you see results?

Patience is essential. “Improvements in hair texture and manageability can often be noticed within four to six weeks,” says Dr Dhir.

However, visible changes in thickness or growth take longer. “Hair grows at an average rate of about half an inch per month. Noticeable density improvements usually require at least three to six months of consistent care,” he explains. He further highlights that genetics, stress, nutrition, and hormonal balance significantly influence outcomes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine. 

