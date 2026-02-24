'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks

Chitrangada Singh recently discussed her hair care routine on the podcast Let’s Talk With Namitaa, attributing improved hair quality to oiling. She shared, “I never used to believe in oiling, lekin bahut farak padta, oiling is very, very important. Lately I have started…rosemary, pepper mint, almond oil, ye teen cheezon ko mix karke mujhe diya hai kisni, I have started to do that …quality of your hair improves.”

To ascertain the actor’s claim, indianexpress.com reached out to Dr Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant Dermatology, PSRI Hospital, who agreed that oiling has benefits, “but with realistic expectations.”

Does oiling actually improve hair quality?

“Regular hair oiling can be scientifically effective, but its impact varies from person to person,” says Dr Dhir. He clarifies that oils do not directly stimulate new hair growth through biological growth pathways. “What oils primarily do is act as emollients and protective agents. They lock in moisture, reduce dryness, prevent breakage and shield the hair shaft from friction and environmental damage,” he explains.