A running nose can be very discomforting, and one can only imagine the woe if it goes on for a prolonged time. So when a person recently asked on Quora: “I have a runny nose almost every day for years. What should I do?” we spoke to Dr K. K. Handa, Chairman, ENT, Head and Neck Surgery at Medanta, Gurugram, about what might be causing it and when it can be a red flag.
Dr Handa explains that the most common cause is allergy — especially to dust, pollution, pollen, or pet hair. In urban environments, constant exposure to irritants keeps the nasal lining inflamed.
Other possible reasons include:
“When the lining of the nose remains irritated for a long time, it continues to produce excess mucus,” he explains.
The pattern of symptoms can offer clues. Dr Handa explains the difference below:
An ENT evaluation may be necessary for an accurate diagnosis.
“Yes, absolutely,” he affirms, while explaining that constant exposure to pollution, construction dust, smoke, and vehicle fumes irritates the nasal lining. Prolonged air conditioning and sudden weather changes can also dry out the nose, causing it to overproduce mucus as a protective response. This explains why many people in cities struggle with chronic nasal discharge.
While most cases are not dangerous, medical attention is needed if:
Ignoring long-term symptoms can sometimes lead to complications.
Treatment depends on the underlying cause, Dr Handa affirms. Options may include:
The most important step is getting the right diagnosis. A runny nose that lasts for years is not something you have to tolerate. With proper treatment, symptoms can be controlled — and quality of life can significantly improve.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.