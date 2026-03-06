‘I have a runny nose almost every day for years. What should I do?’

If you’ve had a runny nose for years, it may not be “just a cold.” An ENT expert explains why it happens, how to identify the cause, and when to seek medical help.

running nose"A chronic runny nose is treatable, and early management can greatly improve comfort and quality of life," says Dr. K. K. Handa (Image: Freepik)
A running nose can be very discomforting, and one can only imagine the woe if it goes on for a prolonged time. So when a person recently asked on Quora: “I have a runny nose almost every day for years. What should I do?” we spoke to Dr K. K. Handa, Chairman, ENT, Head and Neck Surgery at Medanta, Gurugram, about what might be causing it and when it can be a red flag.

Why does a runny nose last so long?

Dr Handa explains that the most common cause is allergy — especially to dust, pollution, pollen, or pet hair. In urban environments, constant exposure to irritants keeps the nasal lining inflamed.

Other possible reasons include:

  • Chronic sinusitis (long-standing sinus infection)
  • Sensitivity to weather changes or strong smells
  • Continuous air conditioning exposure
  • Overuse of nasal decongestant sprays
  • Structural problems like a deviated septum or nasal polyps

“When the lining of the nose remains irritated for a long time, it continues to produce excess mucus,” he explains.

Allergy, sinusitis or non-allergic rhinitis?

running nose Structural problems inside the nose, like a deviated septum or nasal polyps, or even long-standing sinus infections, might lead to years of a running nose (Image: Freepik)

The pattern of symptoms can offer clues. Dr Handa explains the difference below:

  • Allergy: Frequent sneezing, itching in the nose, watery eyes, and clear discharge. Symptoms often worsen in dusty places or certain seasons.
  • Chronic sinusitis: Blocked nose, facial pressure, thick yellow or green discharge, reduced sense of smell, and symptoms lasting more than 12 weeks.
  • Non-allergic rhinitis: Persistent watery discharge without itching or sneezing. Triggers may include cold air, perfumes, smoke, or sudden temperature changes.

An ENT evaluation may be necessary for an accurate diagnosis.

Do pollution and AC play a role?

“Yes, absolutely,” he affirms, while explaining that constant exposure to pollution, construction dust, smoke, and vehicle fumes irritates the nasal lining. Prolonged air conditioning and sudden weather changes can also dry out the nose, causing it to overproduce mucus as a protective response. This explains why many people in cities struggle with chronic nasal discharge.

When should you see a doctor?

While most cases are not dangerous, medical attention is needed if:

  • Symptoms last more than three months
  • Discharge becomes thick, yellow, or green with fever
  • There is facial pain or swelling
  • You lose your sense of smell
  • The discharge is blood-stained
  • Symptoms occur only on one side
  • It interferes with sleep or daily activities

Ignoring long-term symptoms can sometimes lead to complications.

running nose “Prolonged use of air conditioning can also dry and irritate the nose, making it overproduce mucus,” says Dr Handa (Image: Gemini generated)
What are the treatment options?

Treatment depends on the underlying cause, Dr Handa affirms. Options may include:

  • Prescription nasal sprays to reduce inflammation
  • Anti-allergy medication
  • Regular saline nasal washes
  • Reducing exposure to dust and pollution
  • Improving indoor air quality
  • Allergy-specific treatment in selected cases
  • Surgery, if structural blockage or nasal polyps are present

The most important step is getting the right diagnosis. A runny nose that lasts for years is not something you have to tolerate. With proper treatment, symptoms can be controlled — and quality of life can significantly improve.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

