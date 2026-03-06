"A chronic runny nose is treatable, and early management can greatly improve comfort and quality of life," says Dr. K. K. Handa (Image: Freepik)

A running nose can be very discomforting, and one can only imagine the woe if it goes on for a prolonged time. So when a person recently asked on Quora: “I have a runny nose almost every day for years. What should I do?” we spoke to Dr K. K. Handa, Chairman, ENT, Head and Neck Surgery at Medanta, Gurugram, about what might be causing it and when it can be a red flag.

Why does a runny nose last so long?

Dr Handa explains that the most common cause is allergy — especially to dust, pollution, pollen, or pet hair. In urban environments, constant exposure to irritants keeps the nasal lining inflamed.