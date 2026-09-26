I have a ferritin face: What experts want you to know about low iron

Last year, cortisol dominated TikTok. This year, ferritin has taken the spotlight. Our social media algorithms have moved past the puffy face and rounded appearance we’d come to think of as the ‘cortisol face’ and shifted to unusually pale ‘ferritin faces.’

One of the most common nutritional deficiencies, low iron often goes unnoticed in its early stages.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that ferritin face, resulting from a lack of iron in the body, makes the skin appear dull, with the most noticeable signs in bleeding gums, swollen lips, nail beds, or the inner lower eyelids. “A ferritin level below 15 ng/mL is generally considered a clear indicator of iron deficiency,” she tells indianexpress.com.