I have a ferritin face: What experts want you to know about low iron

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Last year, cortisol dominated TikTok. This year, ferritin has taken the spotlight. Our social media algorithms have moved past the puffy face and rounded appearance we’d come to think of as the ‘cortisol face’ and shifted to unusually pale ‘ferritin faces.’
One of the most common nutritional deficiencies, low iron often goes unnoticed in its early stages.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that ferritin face, resulting from a lack of iron in the body, makes the skin appear dull, with the most noticeable signs in bleeding gums, swollen lips, nail beds, or the inner lower eyelids. “A ferritin level below 15 ng/mL is generally considered a clear indicator of iron deficiency,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Raj elaborates that iron supports energy levels, brain function, muscle activity and the immune system. So when iron levels are low, “the body may not get enough oxygen,” and that reflects on a person’s skin.
According to her, iron is also essential for healthy hair growth. A deficiency can weaken hair follicles, leading to excessive hair fall or noticeable thinning over time, she adds.
Raj explains that the body can experience iron deficiency when a person does not get enough iron through food, has difficulty absorbing iron, or loses blood through conditions such as heavy menstrual bleeding or gastrointestinal bleeding.
“If the deficiency becomes severe, it can cause iron-deficiency anaemia, which can affect daily energy and physical performance,” she says. Therefore, she adds, persistent symptoms should be discussed with a doctor and confirmed through appropriate blood tests before starting iron supplements, because unnecessary iron can also be harmful.
Dr Satish Koul, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, mentions that the daily allowance of iron differs from person to person. “Gender differences, age, and the amount of activity one does are important factors when it comes to deciding recommended daily allowance,” he tells indianexpress.com.
According to him, menstruating females need at least 20 to 25 mg per day of iron as compared to men of similar age group who need 15 to 17 mg per day. “Pregnant and lactating females need at least 5 mg per day of excess daily iron as compared to other females,” he concludes.
Take iron supplements only under medical guidance. According to him, avoid tea and coffee around meal times, as they interfere with iron absorption. Adequate rest, reduced physical strain, and proper sleep are important while the body recovers, he adds.
“Equally crucial is treating the underlying cause, whether it is heavy menstrual bleeding, poor dietary intake, or absorption issues. Regular blood tests and follow-up consultations ensure recovery is on track and help prevent recurrence,” he concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.