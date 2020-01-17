I had low self-esteem and work on it continuously: Selena Gomez on her mental health

The constant demand to meet social demands in Hollywood has also impacted her mental wellbeing. (Source: File photo) The constant demand to meet social demands in Hollywood has also impacted her mental wellbeing. (Source: File photo)

Selena Gomez broke the ice as she talked about the issues related to her mental health in a cover story for WSJ Magazine. The pop star, who rose to fame through Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, recently underwent a very complicated kidney transplant surgery. The constant demand to meet social demands in Hollywood has also impacted her mental wellbeing.

“I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” she was quoted as saying in the media report. “Of course, there were a few moments in my life when I felt like, Why? Why me?” she said. “But now I look at it as at least I can relate to more people.”

The Disney child star turned singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2013, which eventually developed into complicated lupus nephritis that compelled her to go through a kidney transplant in 2017. According to reports, Gomez shared that she has been visiting treatment facilities due to mental health issues and has been seeing therapists for over six years now. “My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time. I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief,” she said.

According to reports, she shared that revelation, with both her close friends and fan base. “I realised that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust,” she said. “I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

