‘I had a C-section 9 months ago and still haven’t got my period. Is there anything to worry about?’

Nine months after giving birth, you might expect your menstrual cycle to have returned to normal. But what if you still haven’t got your period? For new mothers, this can be a source of worry, particularly when they are unsure whether it is part of postpartum recovery or a sign that something needs attention.

A similar concern was recently posted on Quora: ‘I had a C-section 9 months ago, and still haven’t got my period. Is there anything that I have to worry about?’

We reached out to Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, for answers, and she explains that the absence of periods at this stage is not necessarily a cause for alarm, especially for breastfeeding mothers. However, the reason for the delay matters.