‘I had a bilirubin total of 2.3mg/dl, but don’t have any symptoms. Could it be serious?’

A bilirubin level of 2.3 mg/dL in an asymptomatic person is often mild and may be harmless (Images: Freepik)

Whether or not you know how to interpret your medical reports with absolute precision, elevated levels of any of the mentioned parameters can strike panic. One such common medical term that might raise suspicion is bilirubin, which is commonly assumed to rise in cases of liver distress.

One such confused internet user shared his experience on Quora, seeking answers. The query read: ‘I had a bilirubin total of 2.3mg/dl, but I don’t have any symptoms. Could it be serious?’

We decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr Chetan Kalal, Assistant Director Hepatologist at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, who assures that this number on its own is not necessarily a cause for alarm.