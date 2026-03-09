‘I drank RO water for 10 years — did it damage my health?’

A user posed an intriguing question on Quora: “I drank reverse osmosis water for ~10 years with no minerals added. Did this possibly damage my health?” Reverse osmosis (RO) systems are widely used in Indian homes to remove contaminants. But in the process, they also strip away naturally occurring minerals. Does that pose a long-term risk?

To address the concern, indianexpress.com spoke to Dr Nikhil Bhasin, Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who offered a perspective grounded in kidney and metabolic health.

Does RO water cause mineral deficiency?

“RO filtration removes impurities but also strips away minerals like calcium and magnesium,” says Dr Bhasin. However, he emphasises that drinking water is not the primary source of these nutrients for most people.