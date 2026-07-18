‘I don’t eat breakfast….2-3 spoons of ghee’: Roja actor Madhoo shares food preferences

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During an interview with content creator Prachi Sharma, Madhoo Shah, the actor from Roja, opened up about her approach to food and wellness. When asked about her breakfast routine, she shared, “Relationship with food is relationship with yourself and relationship with the world. We have to be able to look after ourselves inside out. Aise porcelain ki tarah mai delicate lagu bahar se make-up ke saath, andar se tired (What’s the point of looking delicate like porcelain on the outside with makeup, while feeling exhausted within?)…”
She continued, “I’m sharing only the habits that have worked for me, even though some of them go against conventional advice. I don’t eat breakfast. People often say that breakfast is the most important and heaviest meal of the day, but this routine suits me. I begin my morning with a drink made from cinnamon and ginger boiled in water. Once it cools, I add lemon and a little honey, and I have it every day. After that, I eat a few almonds and then exercise. Later, I have bananas. Around 1 p.m., I enjoy a traditional Indian meal. I eat two to three spoons of ghee, even though many people believe ghee makes you gain weight. I personally love it. My lunch usually includes two rotis, vegetables of my choice, and a cup of yoghurt. This is my holistic thali, and this is the way I like to eat.”
One of the biggest talking points from Madhoo’s routine is that she doesn’t eat breakfast and has her first proper meal around 1 p.m.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, skipping breakfast isn’t automatically unhealthy. “What really matters is the person’s overall eating habits, energy levels, medical history, and whether they meet their daily nutritional needs,” she says.
She explains that while some people function well with a later first meal, others may experience fatigue, poor concentration or overeat later in the day.
“For those with diabetes, acidity, pregnancy or specific health conditions, regularly skipping breakfast might not be wise,” says Dt Sheikh. “Instead of focusing only on meal timing, it’s more important to look at the quality and balance of meals consumed throughout the day.”
Madhoo begins her day with a cinnamon-ginger drink mixed with lemon and honey, followed by almonds, exercise and bananas. Dt Sheikh says the routine includes several nutritious elements, but cautions against expecting miracle benefits from any one ingredient.
“Ginger may support digestion, while cinnamon might help some people regulate blood sugar. Almonds and bananas provide fibre, healthy fats and essential nutrients, making them good snacks before or after exercise,” she explains.
However, she busts one of the biggest wellness myths surrounding lemon and honey water.
“Lemon and honey can improve taste and hydration, but they do not detox the body or burn fat. Our liver and kidneys already handle detoxification efficiently,” says Dt Sheikh.
She adds that long-term health depends far more on consistent eating habits, regular physical activity and adequate sleep than on any single morning drink.
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Madhoo also revealed that she enjoys two to three spoonfuls of ghee with her lunch every day, despite the common belief that it causes weight gain.
According to Dt Sheikh, ghee can absolutely be part of a healthy diet—but moderation matters. “For most healthy adults, about one to two teaspoons a day is generally enough, although the ideal amount depends on age, activity level and total fat intake,” she says.
She also points out that ghee itself isn’t responsible for weight gain. “Excess calories—not one particular food—lead to weight gain. However, because ghee is high in saturated fat, people with high cholesterol or heart disease should consume it more cautiously and seek personalised dietary advice,” says Dt Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.