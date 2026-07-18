‘I don’t eat breakfast….2-3 spoons of ghee’: Roja actor Madhoo shares food preferences

During an interview with content creator Prachi Sharma, Madhoo Shah, the actor from Roja, opened up about her approach to food and wellness. When asked about her breakfast routine, she shared, “Relationship with food is relationship with yourself and relationship with the world. We have to be able to look after ourselves inside out. Aise porcelain ki tarah mai delicate lagu bahar se make-up ke saath, andar se tired (What’s the point of looking delicate like porcelain on the outside with makeup, while feeling exhausted within?)…”

She continued, “I’m sharing only the habits that have worked for me, even though some of them go against conventional advice. I don’t eat breakfast. People often say that breakfast is the most important and heaviest meal of the day, but this routine suits me. I begin my morning with a drink made from cinnamon and ginger boiled in water. Once it cools, I add lemon and a little honey, and I have it every day. After that, I eat a few almonds and then exercise. Later, I have bananas. Around 1 p.m., I enjoy a traditional Indian meal. I eat two to three spoons of ghee, even though many people believe ghee makes you gain weight. I personally love it. My lunch usually includes two rotis, vegetables of my choice, and a cup of yoghurt. This is my holistic thali, and this is the way I like to eat.”