‘I am depressed’: Ira Khan talks about her brave struggle with mental health

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, recently spoke about her own struggle with clinical depression. (Source: Instagram/@khan.ira)

In a succinct post on Instagram, actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared that she has been living with depression and that she was clinically diagnosed a few years ago.

“I have been depressed for more than four years now. I have been to a doctor… But I am doing much better now. For over a year, I have wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do,” she said in a video post that was uploaded on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. Ira added she wants to take her followers on a journey, so as to “understand mental illness slightly better”.

She concluded the video with a sarcastic statement saying, “What have I got to be depressed about?”

Previously, when actor Deepika Padukone had spoken about her struggle with depression, she, too, had to face a barrage of similar questions as to why she would be depressed when she is clearly a well-established and a successful actor. And more recently, when the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s purported death by suicide came to the fore, the topic of privilege and depression was once again discussed.

But, health experts have always maintained that depression is just another ailment which affects the mind — notwithstanding a person’s social standing and financial privilege — and it should be given importance and treated on time.

In her Instagram caption, Ira wrote: “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together… There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way (sic).”

While Ira’s young mind is being lauded for starting a valuable conversation, she is not the only star kid who has spoken on an important topic in the recent past. A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wrote about colourism, on how she has been bullied for her complexion.

“I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure (sic),” she wrote on Instagram.

With these posts, we hope to see more such taboo topics being discussed openly, especially in a conservative country like ours which is yet to wake up to many issues, including that of mental health.

