‘Khushi mein peeta hoon’: When Shaan opened up about drinking alcohol only in social set-ups; psychologist weighs in

Shaan says that he never drinks out of sadness (Image: Instagram/Shaan)

Singer Shaan once got candid about his relationship with alcohol, making it clear he doesn’t see himself as someone who drinks alone or out of emotional distress. In a conversation during the AP Podcast (Aftab Puttoo Podcast), the award-winning singer revealed, “I’ve never had a drink sitting at home as an addict. I’m a social drinker, but, of course, social drinking used to happen every day. I’m just saying. I am a people person.”

For Shaan, alcohol has always been tied to people, laughter, and shared spaces – not solitude.

“Ab mai dost ke paas gaya aur usne ek drink offer ki to mai karu. ‘Le bhai ek se mera kya hoga’… toh ho jata tha mera. But aisa nhi hai ki gharpe baitha hoon… Khushi mein peeta hoon. (If I go to a friend’s place and then they offer a drink, what am I supposed to say. ‘What harm will one peg do’… and this is how the evening used to start. It’s not as if I’m sitting at home and drinking… I drink when I’m happy)”