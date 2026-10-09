Hysterectomy, hormones and blood sugar: What happens after surgery

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A hysterectomy is one of the most common gynaecological surgeries performed worldwide, yet many women find themselves navigating unexpected physical changes during recovery. While most discussions focus on pain management, hormonal changes, and menopause — particularly when the ovaries are removed — some women also report changes in appetite, energy levels, weight, and even blood sugar after the procedure.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
A hysterectomy can be performed for different reasons, including fibroids, endometriosis, heavy menstrual bleeding or cancer, and its impact may vary depending on whether the ovaries are preserved, the patient’s age and menopausal status, and their overall metabolic health. Women with diabetes or prediabetes may also have different concerns compared to those with previously normal blood sugar levels. Understanding what changes are expected, what is temporary and when blood sugar fluctuations warrant medical attention can help women prepare for recovery and manage their long-term health more confidently.
Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Obstetrician & Gynecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “A hysterectomy by itself does not directly alter blood sugar levels. Any temporary changes are usually driven by the body’s stress response to surgery, reduced physical activity during recovery, postoperative medications such as steroids, and changes in eating patterns.”
However, he states that the picture changes when both ovaries are removed. Surgical menopause causes a sudden drop in estrogen, a hormone that plays an important role in insulin sensitivity and glucose regulation. This hormonal shift may increase the risk of insulin resistance and make blood sugar control more challenging, particularly in women who already have underlying metabolic risk factors.
Dr Sreenivas mentions that women with diabetes, prediabetes, obesity, polycystic ovary syndrome, insulin resistance, or those who undergo surgical menopause are more likely to experience fluctuations in blood sugar after surgery.
“They should monitor for symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, unusual fatigue, blurred vision, slow wound healing, or recurrent infections, as these may indicate poor glucose control. At the same time, women taking diabetes medications should also be alert for symptoms of low blood sugar, including sweating, dizziness, trembling, or confusion, especially if their appetite is reduced during recovery,” he notes.
Recovery should focus on gradually returning to physical activity as advised by the treating doctor, Dr Sreenivas says, consuming balanced meals that include adequate protein, fibre, whole grains, and healthy fats, and staying well hydrated. Limiting refined carbohydrates and sugary foods can help prevent blood sugar spikes during the healing phase.
“Women with diabetes or prediabetes should continue regular glucose monitoring and should not skip follow-up appointments, as medication adjustments may sometimes be necessary after surgery. If blood sugar readings remain consistently higher or lower than their usual range for several days, or if they are accompanied by symptoms such as excessive thirst, persistent fatigue, dizziness, or delayed wound healing, they should consult their healthcare provider without delay,” concludes Dr Sreenivas.