Hysterectomy, hormones and blood sugar: What happens after surgery

A hysterectomy is one of the most common gynaecological surgeries performed worldwide, yet many women find themselves navigating unexpected physical changes during recovery. While most discussions focus on pain management, hormonal changes, and menopause — particularly when the ovaries are removed — some women also report changes in appetite, energy levels, weight, and even blood sugar after the procedure.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

A hysterectomy can be performed for different reasons, including fibroids, endometriosis, heavy menstrual bleeding or cancer, and its impact may vary depending on whether the ovaries are preserved, the patient’s age and menopausal status, and their overall metabolic health. Women with diabetes or prediabetes may also have different concerns compared to those with previously normal blood sugar levels. Understanding what changes are expected, what is temporary and when blood sugar fluctuations warrant medical attention can help women prepare for recovery and manage their long-term health more confidently.