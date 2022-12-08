Hypothyroidism: Do the symptoms worsen during winter?

During winter, many people start showing symptoms of hypothyroidism — weight gain, fatigue, feeling cold, depression, constipation, and skin and hair-related issues — with their blood-serum report showing borderline results. These symptoms worsen for people who are already affected by this thyroid-related condition. In fact, there are many studies that link the worsening of hypothyroidism symptoms and cold weather. To understand more, we reached out to experts to learn how people can keep themselves safe from the symptoms.

But before that, allow us to tell you that thyroid-related disorders are the most common endocrine disorders. The butterfly-shaped gland, located at the base of the neck, controls the production of thyroid hormones in our body that are responsible for metabolism. In case of gland malfunction, it produces either less hormone which leads to hypothyroidism, or excess hormone, which causes hyperthyroidism.

According to Healthline, hypothyroidism symptoms vary from person to person and the severity of the condition also affects which signs and symptoms appear and when. Further, in a 2017 report published on thyroid panel tests by SRL Diagnostics, over 30 per cent of Indians suffer from thyroid disorders, which is more prevalent among pregnant women, who are three times more likely to be affected by hypothyroidism than men. Another survey conducted by the India Thyroid Society depicted that one in 10 adults in India suffers from hypothyroidism.

What is the link between hypothyroidism and cold weather?

It has been witnessed that thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) levels rise in winter — a sign that your thyroid isn’t functioning properly. “High TSH levels mean that your thyroid gland isn’t keeping up with your body’s hormone needs. With hypothyroidism, metabolism slows down, body temperature drops, cutaneous (skin) vasoconstriction occurs, and the patient may feel cold even in a warm environment, said Dr Ashok Jhingan, Sr Consultant, BLK-Max Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity & Endocrinology.

Concurring, Dr Nisha Bhavani, Clinical Professor, Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, said, “In hypothyroidism, the patient may have an intolerance to cold. During cold weather, normally, the body’s basal metabolic rate increases to produce more heat to keep the body warm. But hypothyroid patients will not have this compensation and will experience worsening of symptoms. Also, because of intolerance to the cold environment in hypothyroidism, symptoms of the same become worse during winter,” explained

Not only this, “even people who have never had a thyroid problem might be diagnosed with subclinical hypothyroidism (slightly elevated TSH) in winter,” said Dr Jhingan, adding that symptoms such as constipation, depression, slow movements and thoughts, muscle aches, fatigue, tiredness, and sensitivity to cold become worse during the season.

Quoting studies that looked at thyroid functions in winter season, Dr Bhavani informed that it has been shown that there is increased T3 synthesis and T3 clearance with a transient increase in TSH, which can present as new onset subclinical hypothyroidism. “This has been shown to vary with different countries and ethnicities depending on the geographical location of the country. Any new onset thyroid function abnormality, especially if it’s mild need to be re-evaluated before deciding to treat since it may be a normal response of the body to the change in season,” said Bhavani.

Precautionary measures

Generally, it is suggested to keep the body warm, drink hot liquids frequently, use moisturising creams, and avoid exposure to cold wind. “Regular walks should be maintained besides warm-up exercises,” suggested Dr Jhingan.

“With regards to newly diagnosed abnormal thyroid function blood reports, the same have to be rechecked later before commencing treatment as seasonal variations in same can occur,” opined Dr Bhavani.

