Why low blood sugar is common in people with chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) can disrupt blood sugar control in several ways. While healthy kidneys help maintain glucose balance by breaking down insulin and producing glucose when needed, a decline in kidney function contributes to prolonged insulin in the bloodstream, which can lower blood sugar levels more than expected. “This is especially important for people with diabetes who are on insulin or certain glucose-lowering drugs,” said Dr Sumiran Mahajan, consultant nephrologist, interventional nephrology and transplant services, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

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