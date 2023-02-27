Do caffeine and thyroid medications go hand in hand?

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland — a butterfly-shaped gland located at the front of the neck — produces an excess of thyroid hormone, which speeds up the body’s metabolism and can cause weight loss, tremors in hands, and irregular heartbeat. While there are several treatments available to manage hyperthyroidism, such as anti-thyroid medicines and radioiodine that help slow down the number of thyroid hormones produced, there are also certain lifestyle and dietary habits that can be implemented to improve the condition.

One such is the habit of drinking coffee or tea early morning. That is because consuming caffeine at the same time as certain thyroid medications can make the drugs less effective. When taken with coffee, drugs like levothyroxine may not get properly absorbed, thereby decreasing the amount that enters the blood. Concurring, Dr P Venkata Krishnan, Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon said, “Caffeine acts as a stimulant that can worsen the symptoms of the thyroid — such as increase heart palpitations, cause of lack of sleep and concentration, tremors and loose motions.”

Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, also highlighted something in an Instagram post, noting that individuals suffering from hypothyroidism usually take a thyroid medication (levothyroxine) on an empty stomach, whose absorption can get hampered when taken along with caffeine.

As such, she recommended waiting for at least 30 minutes to one hour to have bed tea or coffee. “This gap is recommended so that the caffeine doesn’t interfere with the absorption of the thyroid pill,” she added.

Additionally, she suggested always reading the food label as some teas don’t contain caffeine such as chamomile tea or ginger tea. On the other hand, black tea, green tea or milk tea contain caffeine, though the amount may be lesser than that of coffee. Similarly, Dr Krishnan said, “Energy drinks, smoking, as well as alcohol should also be avoided to manage thyroid.”

Concluding she said, “This doesn’t mean having tea is harmful for those with thyroid issue. Patients just need to observe caution while having it close to the time they take that pill.”

