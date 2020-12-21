Bored of drinking plain water? Make this infused, tasty drink now

Have this infused concoction today. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Consuming water as per the body’s requirement is one of the easiest ways to keep oneself healthy. Drinking adequate water has many benefits as it helps maintain a good metabolic rate and also the blood pressure levels. But drinking plain water can feel boring sometimes. So, what can you do to help both your gut health and taste buds?

Functional training coach Vijay Menon suggested this easy tweak which can help you have “enough water”.

“Approximately two-thirds of the adult human body is made of water. And did you know your tissues and organs are mainly made up of water. If you are bored of drinking water or don’t drink enough water, add some spices or herbs in it to enhance the taste and the aroma along with enhanced benefits,” he said.

Here’s how.

Ingredients

Lemon

Ginger

Mint leaves

Pepper

Sea salt

Method

*Take a bottle of water and add all the ingredients. Let it sit for sometime. Once mixed, sip on it through the day.

Benefits

Lemon: Vitamin C helps alleviate stress and fight viral infections and sore throat. It is also beneficial for heart health, along with brain and nerve function. It reduces inflammation and cleanses the system.

Ginger: An anti-inflammatory, it helps in digestion, keeps blood sugar level in check and improves brain function.

Mint leaves: Aid digestion, beat stress, improve alertness and have a refreshing taste.

Pepper: It helps in losing weight, detoxifies your body, prevents cancer, cleanses intestines and stomach, helps in producing red blood cells. It also helps in regulating heart rate and high blood pressure.

Sea salt: Sea salt is mostly composed of sodium chloride, a compound that helps regulate fluid balance and blood pressure in the body. Since, it’s minimally processed, it contains some minerals, including potassium, iron, and calcium.

Make sure you consume enough fluids throughout the day and add locally grown and available spices to it, he recommended.

