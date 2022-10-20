This festive season, stay hydrated with these expert-approved tips

It is the most awaited time of the year — the festive season! And with it comes the food, late-night parties, alcohol intake, disrupted sleep schedules, and the many things associated with the change in season. All these things combined can take a toll on your health, especially if your body is dehydrated. “Hydration has a major effect on energy levels. Good hydration is a key factor to help improve blood circulation, energy levels, and also maintain good health. It further helps to strengthen the immune system defenses, and better resistance to stress and infections, thereby supporting optimal brain function, and good digestion. All of these are imperative for everyone,” Karishma Chawla, nutritionist and lifestyle educator, said.

She further said that fluid intake is achieved through the food we eat and the beverages we drink. “On average, we get about one litre of water through the food we eat. This number varies from the food selections. For example, fruits and vegetables in the raw form have the highest percentage of water, carbohydrates like cooked whole grains and lentils have a fair amount, and foods high in fat have a very low water content like nuts and seeds.”

“Remember, consuming more than 500 ml water at one time in the morning does not go into the hydration status count. Hence, it is important to drink water throughout the day,” said Chawla.

Chawla further shared different ways to stay well-hydrated this season:

*Start the day with lukewarm water with half lime juice. Do add a pinch of cinnamon to it.

*Have a cup of carrot or carrot and celery juice before breakfast.

*Have a refreshing glass of coconut water mid-morning.

*Apple cider vinegar in lukewarm water before lunch helps to aid in immunity, and also keeps you hydrated throughout the day.

*Sip on water infused with mint, basil, or a citrus fruit throughout the day.

*You can also sip on ajwain or saunf water to aid digestion or help with bloating, once a day.

*A cup of soup/vegetable smoothie before you step out to party is a great idea.

*Have a home-made herbal tea consisting of ginger, pepper, and some tea leaves.

She also shared two thumb rules:

-Consume 2 glasses of water with every one glass of alcohol.

– Avoid alcohol on an empty stomach.

