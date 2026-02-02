‘Science does not support a one-pill-for-everyone approach’: Hyderabad neurologist says daily supplement is not needed by all healthy adults

Scroll through social media or walk into a pharmacy, and it can feel as though taking a daily supplement is no longer optional but essential. From multivitamins to magnesium, omega-3s, and assorted wellness stacks, healthy adults are often told that one pill a day can safeguard their future health. But Hyderabad neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar pushes back firmly against this idea.

In a post on X, Dr Kumar addresses the question head-on: “Is there any multivitamin or mineral or any other supplement, which is universally recommended to all healthy adults?” His answer is unambiguous: “No. There is no vitamin, mineral, or supplement that is universally recommended for all healthy adults.” He adds, “Despite the hype on social media, science does not support a ‘one-pill-for-everyone’ approach to health.”

Dr Kumar points out that when it comes to nutrition, evidence consistently favours food over pills. “Food comes first,” he writes, explaining that a balanced diet delivers not only vitamins and minerals but also “fibre and thousands of beneficial compounds that pills can’t replicate.” He also addresses the widespread belief in daily multivitamins, stating, “Large studies show that routine multivitamin use in healthy adults does not prevent heart disease, cancer, dementia, or early death.”

There is also a safety angle often overlooked. “Supplements are not harmless,” Dr Kumar cautions, noting that while standard doses are usually safe, “unnecessary or high-dose supplements can cause harm.” Even popular choices are not universal solutions. On magnesium, he writes that it is “helpful if you are deficient or have specific indications— not a universal need.” Omega-3 fatty acids, he notes, “may benefit certain high-risk groups, but not proven to help everyone.”

According to Dr Kumar, supplements do have a role, but only in specific contexts. These include “documented deficiencies,” “pregnancy or planning pregnancy (e.g., folic acid),” “older age with reduced absorption,” “restricted diets (e.g., vitamin B12 in vegans),” and “medical conditions affecting absorption.” He stresses that “these are targeted decisions, not blanket advice.”

Summing up, Dr Kumar offers three clear takeaways: “Supplements should fill gaps; not replace food, and not be taken blindly.” He urges caution, adding, “If a supplement is being marketed as essential for everyone, be sceptical.” His final reminder is particularly relevant in the age of viral health advice: “Personalised nutrition beats social-media nutrition (every time).”

Why has the idea of a ‘universal’ daily supplement become so popular?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine and consultant physician, tells indianexpress.com, “The idea of a universal daily supplement has gained popularity largely because of marketing, convenience, and the perception that supplements are a harmless insurance policy for health. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, people worry they are not eating perfectly every day, and supplements are often promoted as an easy fix for fatigue, stress, or poor immunity.”

However, he states, scientific evidence consistently shows that for healthy adults who eat a reasonably balanced diet, routine multivitamin or mineral supplementation does not provide meaningful health benefits.

The difference between a true nutritional deficiency and symptoms that are being wrongly attributed to a lack of vitamins or minerals

Dr Reddy mentions that actual nutritional deficiencies usually have consistent, well-defined clinical patterns and are confirmed through medical evaluation and blood tests. For example, iron deficiency causes specific changes in haemoglobin and iron stores, while vitamin B12 deficiency shows characteristic blood and neurological findings.

“Many common symptoms, like tiredness, hair fall, poor sleep, or low concentration, are often blamed on vitamin deficiency, but they can just as easily be caused by stress, poor sleep, dehydration, hormonal imbalance, mental health issues, or lack of physical activity. Without objective testing, it is easy to misattribute these nonspecific symptoms to missing vitamins and start supplements unnecessarily,” stresses the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.