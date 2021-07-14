Hung curd vs mayonnaise: What should you have?

There's a big difference in terms of kilo calories in each tablespoon of serving of hung curd vs mayonnaise. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; Pixabay)

A dollop of mayonnaise makes everything — whether it is a sandwich or a burger — taste delicious. But on the flip side, it is loaded with empty calories which do not yield any health benefits. So instead of reaching out for market-made mayonnaise, why not try hung curd?

In case, you are still not convinced, here’s your healthy guide from nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in which she lists the important differences between the two.

Hung curd: 1 tablespoon

Calories: 30 Kcal

Protein: 9.6g

Fat – 5g

*Rich in protein and calcium.

*Great probiotic and builds immunity.

*Regulates cholesterol and lowers blood pressure.

Mayonnaise: 1 tablespoon

Calories: 94 Kcal

Protein: 0g

Fat: 10g

*High in saturated fat which causes LDL cholesterol levels to rise.

*High in sodium content.

According to Agarwal, curd + low-fat curds or hung curd, which is made from full-fat curd, helps in digestion as it has very good bacteria. “Probiotics in curds act as a mild laxative but, in case of diarrhoea and dysentery, it is a boon if curd is used with rice. It helps in weight reduction, good for your heart, and builds immunity,” she said.

How to make hung curd?

Regular curd can be turned into hung curd by getting rid of excess water. Place the required amount of curd in a muslin cloth and tie the ends gently. Now hang the tied cloth overnight. Hung curd will be ready by the next morning.

