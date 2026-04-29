‘An infection had started’: Huda Beauty founder opens up about ruptured breast implant, urges fans to get them ‘replaced every 10 years’

Huda Kattan got her implants done over 12 years ago, and the founder of beauty brand Huda Beauty kept telling herself, “I’ll check them later. Life gets busy, and we push things aside, especially when they don’t feel urgent. But sometimes your body will force you to slow down and listen.”

But Huda started feeling pain, so she got it checked and found out that her implants had ruptured. “Honestly, I feel so lucky I caught it when I did because it could’ve been so much worse. But there was a lot of inflammation fluid, and an infection had started,” she shared in her latest post on Instagram.

The founder also shared a strong note of caution with her audience, urging them to have their implants checked regularly and replaced every 10 years. “I knew this… and I still delayed it, like so many people,” she expressed her regret.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Devayani Barve, a celebrity plastic surgeon based in Mumbai, explained that implant age is the most important factor in determining the risk of implant rupture. Other factors include the generation of implant shell fatigue, surgical handling and severe trauma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huda (@huda)

According to her, the current fourth of fifth generation highly cohesive silicon gel implants have the lowest rupture rates in history, with the average risk of rupture at 10% at 10 year mark.

“In my practice, I usually recommend my patients get a breast checkup and breast imaging – high resolution usg every 2 to 3 years after surgery. I also recommend an MRI of the breast at 10 years after breast implant surgery,” she told indianexpress.com, adding that MRI is the current gold standard for breast implant evaluation.

Signs to watch out for

Dr Barve pointed out that breast implant rupture can have varying presentations. It can cause pain, swelling, hardened areas or nodular feel in the breast or armpit. but sometimes ruptures can be silent for years, hence surveillance is important.

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“If you feel any odd or changed sensations in your implanted breast, the first thing to do is to show your plastic surgeon and get the appropriate imaging done. In case the implant is found to be ruptured, the next step is removal of the implant, which may or may not be accompanied by placing another implant,” she elaborated.

However, Dr Barve mentioned that the latest generation implants are not easy to rupture. So unfortunately, there is not much you can do to avoid rupture of an implant. “Implant ruptures are rarely seen, only in cases of a bad car accident and sudden pressure from seatbelt or rarely in boxing. Even sports like sky diving and deep sea diving do not rupture implants,” said the surgeon.

Bottomline, a breast implant is a foreign body which is rigourously tested for its safety and gives excellent results. However it is important to care for it as well. “The only thing you can do is regular, check, ups, and surveillance to ensure good health of your breast and the breast implant,” she concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.