Hrithik Roshan says donating blood ‘good for donor health’; experts elucidate

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a picture on his Instagram wherein he is seen donating blood at Mumbai’s Kokila Ben Hospital.

In his caption, the actor wrote: “I was told that my blood group, B-negative, is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks.” Adding a post-script, Hrithik said: “Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?”

We asked experts if donating blood is actually healthy for the donors’ health. Here’s what they said:

“Remember that every time you donate blood, the most important life you are saving is your own,” Dr C Shivaram, consultant and head, transfusion medicine, Manipal Hospital, Bangalore, told indianexpress.com. He added that “the single most scientifically proven benefit of blood donation is that men who donate blood at least once a year, and do not smoke, reduce their chances of heart attack by as much as 80 per cent.”

Dr Bharat Agarwal, consultant, General Medicine Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai also noted that blood donation helps reduce excessive iron load, thereby reducing incidence of heart disease, certain cancers like liver, colon, lung and hemochromatosis. It also helps in emotional well-being, develop a connect or sense of belonging to the society.” Since the donor has to undergo a test to check that their vitals are normal, so, in a way, “it also the helps the donor get a mini health check-up as in examination of pulse, blood pressure, and some tests like hemoglobin, HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and syphilis,” added Dr Agarwal.

If you are someone who is planning on donating blood, you should know that you will only be eligible if, as shared by the doctors:

-Your age is between 18 to 60 years (upto 65 if you are a regular donor).

-Minimum weight should be 45 kg, and minimum hemoglobin 12.5%, as will be checked by the blood centre.

-For donating platelets you must have at least 1.5 lakh platelets per microlitre, which is also checked by the blood centre at the time of donation.

Note that the following people are ineligible for blood donation:

–Diabetics on insulin and uncontrolled diabetics

-People with major diseases like heart problems, lung problems, severe allergy, cancers, etc.

-People with hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism can donate only if they are currently normal (Euthyroid).

-Following COVID infection, one cannot donate for 28 days, and after Covid vaccination for 14 days.

-People who have fever, hypertension, mellitus, epilepsy, kidney and liver ailments, and active tuberculosis.

-Pregnant or lactating mothers.

-Blood donation in last 3 months.

Dr Agarwal also shared to keep the following in mind on the day of the blood donation:

Have a meal and be well hydrated before the blood donation.

Reveal any significant medical history prior to the donation.

Take adequate rest and fluids after the blood donation.

