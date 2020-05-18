Hrithik Roshan fasted for 23 hours; know about its health benefits

Hrithik Roshan just fasted for 23 hours. (Source: hrithikroshan/Instagram) Hrithik Roshan just fasted for 23 hours. (Source: hrithikroshan/Instagram)

While most of us are craving food all the time amid the lockdown, Hrithik Roshan just pulled off a 23-hour fast, the actor revealed in an Instagram post.

Hrithik, who has been in lockdown with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, made the announcement with a selfie, followed by a picture of a timer counting the number of hours he fasted.

Fasting has been a commonly observed ritual in many cultures and religion. But it also has a lot of health benefits.

Health benefits of fasting

1. Keeps blood sugar levels in control: A 2017 study published by the World Journal of Diabetes concluded that about one in 10 people with type 2 diabetes benefited from short-term intermittent fasting as it helped in reducing blood sugar levels. Research has shown that fasting reduces insulin resistance, increasing the body’s sensitivity to insulin and allowing it to transport glucose from the blood stream to the cells more efficiently.

2. Fights inflammation: A 2012 study in the journal Nutrition Research claimed that fasting could reduce inflammation, extending life expectancy. Another 2007 study in the Annals of Nutrition & Metabolism also suggested that prolonged intermittent fasting, like in Ramadan, had “some positive effects on the inflammatory status of the body and on the risk factors for cardiovascular diseases such as homocysteine, CRP (C-reactive protein made by the liver, which increases when there is inflammation in the body) and TC/HDL ratio (cholesterol).”

3. Prevents neurodegenerative disorders: According to Heathline, since fasting can relieve inflammation, it can help prevent neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease.

4. Boosts metabolism: Research has shown that fasting can increase human growth hormone (HGH) secretion ( a protein hormone), which is vital for metabolism, weight loss and muscle strength.

5. Enhances heart health: Research has also examined the effect of fasting on heart health. For instance, a 2010 study in the Journal Obesity showed how alternate-day fasting reduced levels of bad cholesterol and blood triglycerides by 25 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

It is however recommended to consult a doctor before fasting, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

